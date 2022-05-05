Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,664 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,336 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. owned approximately 0.12% of Enviva worth $4,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enviva by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Enviva by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Enviva alerts:

In other Enviva news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on EVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded down $8.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.77. 19,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. Enviva Inc. has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $91.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -106.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Enviva Profile (Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.