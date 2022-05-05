Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $11.11 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1,335.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $11,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,177,771,000 after acquiring an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,548,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $915,191,000 after acquiring an additional 88,751 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter valued at $733,486,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $667,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $514,655,000 after acquiring an additional 99,024 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.36.

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $468.64. 41,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $403.64.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

