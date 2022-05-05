Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Increases Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,504 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.50. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCX. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.57.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

