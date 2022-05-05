Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.10. 840,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453,115. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

