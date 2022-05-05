Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 4,000 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD traded down $6.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.29. 229,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,299,311. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.75.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

