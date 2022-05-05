Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Sells 6,000 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.45.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,039. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.00 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

