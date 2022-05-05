NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $116.51

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $117.73, with a volume of 472402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.06.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average is $148.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,964,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,994,459,000 after acquiring an additional 298,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,270 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after acquiring an additional 601,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

