nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 6%

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.83 and last traded at $14.60. Approximately 4,332 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 267,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nLIGHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 390.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LASR)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.