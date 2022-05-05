Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Raised by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.41.

In related news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $261.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $238.62 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

