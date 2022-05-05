Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $175.00

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.19). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 14,544 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.57. The company has a market cap of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.
Norish Company Profile (LON:NSH)
Featured Stories
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.