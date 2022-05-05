Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $175.00

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.19). Norish shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.19), with a volume of 14,544 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.57. The company has a market cap of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.

Norish Company Profile (LON:NSH)

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

