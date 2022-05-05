Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 1.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 570.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after buying an additional 87,927 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Verdad Advisers LP increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdad Advisers LP now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $23,763,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.09. 4,945,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,608,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.56. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.03.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

