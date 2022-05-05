Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,886 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.
Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $15.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.
About Mastercard (Get Rating)
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mastercard (MA)
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.