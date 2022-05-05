Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,886 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.76.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total value of $58,535,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,741 shares of company stock worth $179,007,925. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $15.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $353.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,499,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.21 and a 200-day moving average of $353.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $305.61 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

About Mastercard (Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.