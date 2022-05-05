Northcape Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 507,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,849,000. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.7% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 719,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,557. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.