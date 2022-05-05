Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.71 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 29,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 738.2% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,963,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,305,408. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average is $94.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

