Northcape Wealth Management LLC Invests $732,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Novartis by 21.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Novartis by 3,631.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 723,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,201,000 after acquiring an additional 704,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 24.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,068,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 401,585 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,247,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,168. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.97. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

