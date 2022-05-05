Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $272,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after buying an additional 1,804,393 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,070,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after buying an additional 1,340,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,233,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,676,000 after buying an additional 1,166,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,057,983. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

