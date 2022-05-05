Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New $549,000 Investment in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $67.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,723,407. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.44. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $63.90 and a 52-week high of $75.40.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.