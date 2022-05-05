Northcape Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded down $2.77 on Thursday, reaching $101.10. 8,877,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,160. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $94.64 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

