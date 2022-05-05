Northcape Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,000. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 2,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

ABT stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,686,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,966,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.