Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.12 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,235,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 110,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 122,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 16,093,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201,469. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.48. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $59.94 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.