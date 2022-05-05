Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.12 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.23.

Shares of CVS traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.73. 8,208,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,452,227. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.51. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

