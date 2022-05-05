Northcape Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $8.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $219.09. 1,230,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,367. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $214.91 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

