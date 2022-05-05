NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $591,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

NYSE:DRI opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

