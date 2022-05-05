NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Invests $712,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.68. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $117.67. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock worth $223,573,799 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

