NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares during the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after buying an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after buying an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after buying an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,397,000 after buying an additional 976,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 54,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $1,251,429.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

MRO stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.97.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

