NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New $591,000 Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $131.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.04 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

