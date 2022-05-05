NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $61.89 on Thursday. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). CSG Systems International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSG Systems International Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.