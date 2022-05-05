NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OTIS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.85 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $71.07 and a 52 week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Cowen decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

