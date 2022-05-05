NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Makes New Investment in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 74,615 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 22.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

