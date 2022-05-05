NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ASML by 19.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.0% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,686,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 39.5% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of ASML by 22.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,064,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($842.11) to €710.00 ($747.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $854.38.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $592.64 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $544.00 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $711.33.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a $3.5617 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

