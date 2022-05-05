NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,015.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $261.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $246.80 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.59 and its 200 day moving average is $293.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

