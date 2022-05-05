NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $579,000 Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,240 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Masco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Masco by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,331 shares of company stock worth $3,911,613. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAS opened at $55.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.82. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

