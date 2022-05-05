Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 29th

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

