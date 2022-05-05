NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 10,592,500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 6.44% of NorthWestern worth $193,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 12,615 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $68.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

About NorthWestern (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.