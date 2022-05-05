NU (NYSE:NU) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) were down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.52. Approximately 342,509 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 7,183,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on NU in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on NU in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bradesco Corretora started coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.98.

Get NU alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $1,407,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $7,570,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $97,507,000. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $28,038,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.