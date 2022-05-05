NULS Price Tops $0.37 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000997 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $36.72 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00218437 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00467513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039136 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,546.70 or 1.96261172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

