NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $64.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 743,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after buying an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 154,262 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in NuVasive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 251,170 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

