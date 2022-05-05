Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuvation Bio Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing differentiated and novel therapeutic candidates for unmet needs in oncology. Nuvation Bio Inc., formerly known as Panacea Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NUVB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE:NUVB opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Nuvation Bio has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuvation Bio will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,561,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. 70.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

