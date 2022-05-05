Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE NOM opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $16.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOM. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

