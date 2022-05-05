NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Shares of NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 2480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.13.
NV Gold Company Profile (CVE:NVX)
