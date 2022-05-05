nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NVT opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.44. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 43.21%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

