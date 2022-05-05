Oakmont Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Oakmont Corp lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. First American Financial makes up 0.1% of Oakmont Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FAF. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 10,582.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.04. 708,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,745. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $81.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.61 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

First American Financial Profile (Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.