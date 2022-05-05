Oddo Bhf Lowers Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have €237.00 ($249.47) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($126.32) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Rheinmetall from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rheinmetall has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RNMBY opened at $44.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.14. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $47.74.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.