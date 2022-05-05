Oddz Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.49 Million (ODDZ)

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Oddz has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $674,488.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oddz coin can now be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oddz has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oddz alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded up 1,419.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.76 or 0.00216926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040436 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00436966 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,233.53 or 1.82703939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Oddz

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

Oddz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oddz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oddz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.