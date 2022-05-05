OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $25.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.41%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

