Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 100 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $11,841.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of OKTA stock opened at $120.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.04 and a 12-month high of $276.30.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Okta by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
Okta Company Profile (Get Rating)
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
