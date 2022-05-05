On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $179.80 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will report sales of $179.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.37 million and the highest is $186.99 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $990.10 million to $1.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ON.

Get ON alerts:

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million.

Several research firms have commented on ONON. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ON by 101.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in ON by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ON by 1,044.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,574 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in ON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ONON traded down $2.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. 105,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,385,433. ON has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80.

ON Company Profile (Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON (ONON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.