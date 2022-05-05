ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of ON Semiconductor worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the period. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,701,157 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON opened at $58.92 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.73.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.