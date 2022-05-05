ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ON24 alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Shares of ONTF opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $42.56.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,603,750.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in ON24 by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,577,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,001 shares in the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $47,331,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $35,929,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ON24 by 724.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $20,910,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON24 (ONTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.