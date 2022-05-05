ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.52 and a 12-month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $593.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

ONE Gas Profile (Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.